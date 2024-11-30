CBDT Extends Tax Return Filing Deadline To Dec 15

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said.

The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

