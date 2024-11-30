عربي


CBDT Extends Tax Return Filing Deadline To Dec 15

11/30/2024 3:13:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Tax authorities have extended the income tax return filing deadline by another 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24.

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said.

The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives.
Kashmir Observer

