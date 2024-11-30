Türkiye Warns Of Danger Of Nuclear War

Türkiye Warns Of Danger Of Nuclear War
11/30/2024 3:09:52 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Saturday that the
increased arming of countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific
could "bring the world to the edge of an abyss or even to the
danger of nuclear war," according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT,
Azernews reports.
He said distrust among countries is growing, resulting in the
search for "new alliances and partnerships" and intensifying
polarization.
Fidan also cautioned that supplying weapons to Israel "makes it
more aggressive" and that the Israeli government is violating
international law and "putting the whole world in jeopardy."
He stresses that Türkiye has been "at the forefront" of efforts
to end Israel's genocide in Gaza and recognize the Palestinian
state.
