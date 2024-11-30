عربي


Türkiye Warns Of Danger Of Nuclear War

11/30/2024 3:09:52 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Saturday that the increased arming of countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific could "bring the world to the edge of an abyss or even to the danger of nuclear war," according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT, Azernews reports.

He said distrust among countries is growing, resulting in the search for "new alliances and partnerships" and intensifying polarization.

Fidan also cautioned that supplying weapons to Israel "makes it more aggressive" and that the Israeli government is violating international law and "putting the whole world in jeopardy."

He stresses that Türkiye has been "at the forefront" of efforts to end Israel's genocide in Gaza and recognize the Palestinian state.

