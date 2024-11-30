Egypt's Al-Sisi, Gabon's Nguema Pledge Closer Cooperation On Bilateral, African Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Gabon have pledged to strengthen their bilateral ties and enhance cooperation on regional issues, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced Saturday following a meeting with Gabonese interim President Brice Oligui Nguema. The two leaders met at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

President Sisi welcomed President Nguema and his delegation, calling the visit“significant,” reflecting a shared commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation and African integration. He praised Gabon's ongoing transition, describing it as“successful and peaceful,” and congratulated President Nguema on the recent constitutional referendum, a key step in the transitional process.“This process is being followed and appreciated by various regional and international actors,” Sisi noted, adding that Egypt stands ready to support Gabon throughout this phase.

The presidents discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and infrastructure development. They agreed to increase trade exchange and foster stronger ties between their private sectors. Infrastructure projects in Gabon, including road construction and improvements to electricity and sanitation services, will be prioritised to support the nation's development.







Further areas of cooperation highlighted included boosting Egyptian support for Gabon's health sector, improving access to Egyptian pharmaceuticals in Gabon, and strengthening collaboration in agriculture, renewable energy, industry, transport, and capacity building.

Presidents Sisi and Nguema also exchanged views on regional issues and their countries' efforts to promote security and stability in their respective regions. They agreed on the importance of continued consultation and coordination to ensure peace and security across the African continent.

President Sisi expressed confidence that this visit marks a significant step forward in accelerating cooperation between the two nations. He expressed hope that the meeting's outcomes will fulfil the aspirations of both the Egyptian and Gabonese peoples for a brighter future for their countries and the African continent.



