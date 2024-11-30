India Partners With ADB For USD 98 Million Horticulture Boost

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 30 (KNN)

The of India and the Asian Development (ADB) have inked a USD 98 million loan agreement aimed at boosting horticulture productivity in the country.

The funding will bolster the establishment of disease-free planting material systems, enhancing crop yields, quality, and climate resilience.

The agreement, signed on Friday by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, of Finance, and Kai Wei Yeo, Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, marks a significant step toward sustainable agricultural practices under the "Building India's Clean Plant Programme."

Speaking at the signing, Mukherjee emphasised the pivotal role of plant health in boosting farmers' productivity. "ADB funding will promote plant health, which is vital for improving farmers' productivity," she stated.



Yeo underscored the alignment of the project with India's Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme (CPP), adding that it would establish a robust regulatory framework and institutional support for horticulture.

The initiative will develop cutting-edge clean plant centers with advanced laboratories and skilled personnel for disease diagnostics. These centers will manage disease-free foundation materials and roll out a clean plant certification scheme.



Accredited private nurseries will be certified, ensuring farmers access high-quality planting materials, critical to raising productivity.

In addition to immediate agricultural benefits, the program addresses the growing challenges posed by climate change. Rising temperatures are altering pest and disease patterns, threatening crop health.



By promoting disease-free planting systems, the project aims to enhance farmers' resilience to such climate-induced risks.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, alongside the National Horticulture Board and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, will oversee the initiative's implementation.



Collaboration with private nurseries, researchers, state governments, and growers' associations will be key to the project's success.

This transformative initiative promises to not only uplift Indian horticulture farmers but also secure long-term sustainability and resilience, setting a benchmark in agricultural innovation and climate adaptation.

(KNN Bureau)