Russian nuclear leader joins efforts with Ethiopia

(MENAFN) A subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom has signed an agreement with Ethiopia’s of Innovation and Technology to conduct a feasibility study for establishing a Nuclear Science and Technology Center (NSTC) in Ethiopia, as announced by the Russian state atomic energy company on Tuesday. Rosatom will also assess how nuclear and radiation technologies can benefit Ethiopia's non-energy sectors, helping to identify potential users and create a market for commercial products and services derived from the NSTC.



Ethiopia's of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla, expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing the importance of Rosatom's support in advancing the country's nuclear energy and technology initiatives. Molla believes the collaboration will help develop Ethiopia’s national nuclear programs and individual projects.



Rosatom reaffirmed its commitment to promoting nuclear development in Africa. Ilya Vergizaev, the company’s Executive Director, highlighted ongoing international projects aimed at expanding nuclear and radiation technologies across the continent. Additionally, Anatoly Bashkin, Director of the Russia Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department, noted that Africa is becoming an attractive destination for investments in high-tech industries, with Rosatom playing a key role in promoting nuclear energy for peaceful purposes to boost energy security and industrial development.



