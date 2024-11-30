Trinamool Congress Underlines Two Key Points Of Opposition To Waqf (Amendment) Bill

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) The ruling Trinamool in West Bengal at its "Minority Gathering" programme here on Saturday underlined two key points for their opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination.

The first objection is against the proposal in the Bill to assign the District Magistrates the survey work of the existing Waqf properties in the districts concerned. Trinamool Congress feels that such“bureaucratisation” for review of Waqf Property is "simply unacceptable".

The second objection is the proposal of takeover of those assets which have been verbally declared as Waqf properties. The party claimed that "this is a deliberate attempt of divisive politics of the ruling party at the Centre".

Addressing the "Minority Gathering" of the party on Saturday, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee said that in any country, it is the responsibility of the "majority" to protect the "minority".

“That is why we also do not support what is happening in Bangladesh. Just as I worship Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva, I also worship the Indian Constitution,” said Banerjee, who is also a senior advocate in the Calcutta High Court.

Speaking at the gathering, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the word“secular” is not there in the constitutions of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"But that word exists in the Indian Constitution. We have to respect the Constitution of our country. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the leading face in protecting the rights of the minorities in the state," he said.

To recall, while addressing the state Assembly on the fourth day of its Winter Session on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the said Bill would not only destabilise the Waqf system in the country but also target a particular religion.

"This Bill is against one particular religion. This Bill is against the basic spirit of equality and the right to practice any religion. That is exactly why we are opposing the Bill,” the Chief Minister said.