Two Palestinians Shot By Israeli Occupation Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Two Palestinians were shot with live ammunition, and several others suffered from suffocation during raids carried out by Israeli forces in various villages and towns across the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, two young men were by live fire during clashes with Israeli forces in Iraq Burin, a village south of Nablus.

The stormed the village, firing live ammunition and poisonous canisters, triggering confrontations that left several residents suffering from suffocation.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces detained several Palestinians near the western entrance of Idhna, west of Hebron, while they were working on their land, taking them to a nearby military post.

In Ya'bad, south of Jenin, Israeli forces stormed the town, spread through the streets, and opened fire on residents, sparking further clashes.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, faces daily Israeli raids involving arrests, live and rubber bullets, and frequent clashes.

These operations have intensified alongside the ongoing military