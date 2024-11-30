NCCAL To Organize 24Th Kuwait Theater Festival Next Wednesday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL) will organize next Wednesday the 24th Kuwait Theater Festival under the patronage of the of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The festival will include a collection of activities, six theatrical performances, panel discussions, and two artistic workshops, said festival director Wael Al-Jaber.

The opening activities, which will be held at Dasma Theater, will include honoring and artist Mariam Al-Saleh on her distinguished contributions throughout her artistic history of dramas and theatrical works.

Additionally, he pointed out the honoring of artist and playwright Ismail Abdullah, and honoring the standing committee of GCC countries' bands and a constellation of playwrights, then announcing the judges.

Following that, dialogues with artists Mariam Al-Saleh and Ismail Abdullah.

The event will include commentary on theatrical performances by a group of artists, critics, and academics during panel discussions in the seminar hall at Dasma Theater.

The event will be from next Wednesday (December 4) to December 12, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. (end)

