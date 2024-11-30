Haryana Minister Addresses 'Samadhan Shivir', Hears Out Problems Of 32 Societies In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 30 (IANS) Haryana's and Commerce and Environment Rao Narbir Singh said on Saturday that he held a public hearing of 20 major problems related to 32 societies in the city and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials while addressing a Samadhan Shivir here.

He added that the residential societies in Gurugram have deposited 80 per cent of their property tax to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

These residential societies will be given Rs 10 lakh to spend on development works at their level.

The Minister appealed to the society residents to pay the property tax so that the progress of development works in their respective areas could be given new momentum by the municipal corporation.

He assured the society residents that from now onwards, whatever development work will be done in their respective areas based upon which their suggestions will be given prime importance.

The Minister was addressing the Samadhan camp organised at Shobha City in Sector-108 near Dwarka Expressway.

"Badshahpur Assembly is the largest Assembly in Haryana. In such a situation, he can't reach every society, but solving the problems of the people will always be his priority. Given the number of societies in the area, it was decided that all the societies around the concerned area will be invited there by organising a Samadhan camp at a designated place," the BJP MLA said.

In the camp, all the senior officers of the district administration and municipal bodies and authorities will solve the problems of the people on the spot, he added.

For the problems that are not solved on the spot, the time limit for their resolution will also be told by the officials at the same moment.

The Minister said that a government meant to serve the common man has been formed in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which is constantly trying to solve their problems with the aim of 'Antyodaya' (welfare of the most economically backward community)

Speaking over the problem of property IDs, Rao Narbir Singh said that the government has taken cognisance of this matter and simplified the process of making property IDs.

He added that now any person can create his property ID with self-certified papers of his/her property.

The Minister also called upon the people present to make Gurugram polythene-free.

He said that Gurugram is a major district of the National Capital Region (NCR), so if we take any meaningful initiative, other districts will also follow it.

He added that the people of Gurugram do not need to come to Chandigarh to solve their problems, instead, they will be solved in Gurugram itself for which they can meet him at his office in Gurugram.

This will save time, money, and fuel, which will also be beneficial for the environment, he said.

The Minister also heard the complaints of all the societies present regarding electricity, encroachment, Najafgarh drain, beautification of green belt, installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes, city bus service, renovation of roads, drinking water, streetlights, drainage and sewer lines, traffic system, increase in sports facilities, cleanliness system, increasing police patrolling for security purposes and increase in health services in the area and gave necessary directions to the officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, District Town Planner, Forest and Environment, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Sports and Police departments.