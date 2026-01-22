403
Drone Strike in Hasakah Breaches Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Seven civilians were killed when the YPG/SDF group breached a ceasefire with the Syrian government and launched a kamikaze drone strike in northeastern Hasakah province, local sources reported Tuesday.
According to the sources, YPG/SDF militants targeted a horse farm located in the Al-Nashwa district.
Numerous others sustained injuries in the assault, including women and children, the sources added.
The Syrian presidency announced Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG/SDF, granting the group a four-day timeframe to devise a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which the truce would remain in effect.
In its own statement, the YPG/SDF asserted that it was fully committed to the ceasefire.
