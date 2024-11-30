GCC Flags In Kuwait's Sky Show Unity, Shared Vision
Date
11/30/2024 6:08:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo event by Khaled Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- In a scene of unity and close cohesion, GCC member states' flags are flying over Kuwait's sky to embody the symbol of unification, shared vision and a bright future among the Gulf countries.
This eye-catching scene is seen across Kuwait as flagpoles are distributed along high ways, bridges and government facilities showing the flags of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman that embrace the country's sky.
These preparations are set for the 45th GCC Summit due in Kuwait on Sunday, tomorrow.
The sight added amazing atmosphere to Kuwait City to deliver a robust message on the shared Gulf unity, and express pride and optimism for a brighter future of Gulf States and nations. (end)
km
MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941224
