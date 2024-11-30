Exhibition Of Azerbaijani Carpets Opens In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition showcasing Azerbaijani carpets has opened at the Art of the Mirza Fatali Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani Culture in Tbilisi, bringing together cultural enthusiasts and dignitaries from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia, Azernews reports.

The event featured Garabagh and Borchali carpet weaving traditions, with a special carpet-cutting ceremony performed by students of the museum's weaving course. A standout exhibit was a 130-year-old Shusha carpet, which attracted significant attention from visitors.

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the opening ceremony, including a concert by the "Melitasi" Georgian dance ensemble and Azerbaijani music that accompanied the exhibition.

Advisor to the Kazakh ambassador, highlighted the importance of such events in promoting Azerbaijani culture and fostering international cultural relations. Melita Lomadze, leader of the "Melitasi" ensemble, emphasized the role of Georgian youth's interest in carpet weaving in strengthening cultural ties.

The exhibition will run for three days, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of Azerbaijani artistic heritage.