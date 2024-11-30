Exhibition Of Azerbaijani Carpets Opens In Tbilisi
An exhibition showcasing Azerbaijani carpets has opened at the
Art gallery of the Mirza Fatali Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani
Culture in Tbilisi, bringing together cultural enthusiasts and
dignitaries from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia,
Azernews reports.
The event featured Garabagh and Borchali carpet weaving
traditions, with a special carpet-cutting ceremony performed by
students of the museum's weaving course. A standout exhibit was a
130-year-old Shusha carpet, which attracted significant attention
from visitors.
Cultural performances added vibrancy to the opening ceremony,
including a concert by the "Melitasi" Georgian dance ensemble and
Azerbaijani music that accompanied the exhibition.
Advisor to the Kazakh ambassador, highlighted the importance of
such events in promoting Azerbaijani culture and fostering
international cultural relations. Melita Lomadze, leader of the
"Melitasi" ensemble, emphasized the role of Georgian youth's
interest in carpet weaving in strengthening cultural ties.
The exhibition will run for three days, offering visitors a
deeper appreciation of Azerbaijani artistic heritage.
