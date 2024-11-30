Zimbabwe Reschedules Series Against Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The upcoming series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan has been rescheduled, says the International Council (ICC).

In a bid to enhance fan access and atmosphere at the Harare Sports Club, the hosts had shifted key matches to weekends, ICC said in a statement on its website.

Originally slated for December 9, 11, and 12, the T20I series will now begin on Wednesday, December 11. The second and third T20Is will take place on December 13, and 14 respectively.

By the same token, the first ODI is now scheduled for December 17, the second for December 19 and the third for December 21. These matches were initially planned for December 15, 17 and 19.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni called the changes key to driving fans to watch their country in action.

He said:“We understand the passion our fans have for the game, and we want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience top-level cricket.

“Moving key matches to the weekend ensures better access for spectators, enhancing the atmosphere at Harare Sports Club.”

The Test series schedule remains unchanged, with Zimbabwe gearing up to host its first Boxing Day Test in 28 years – the last dating back to 1996 against England.

It will be followed by Zimbabwe's inaugural New Year's Test, marking two significant milestones for Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Boxing Day Test will take place from 26-30 December at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The second Test, Zimbabwe's first-ever New Year's fixture, is scheduled for January 2-6 at Queens Sports Club.

