Trusting AI In Financial Markets: Octa Broker's Rundown Of Perspectives And Prospects

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has integrated into the financial sector, showing one of the highest adoption rates across industries, according to Statista . The tech transforms development, offering new business opportunities, user experienceand risks. Despite undoubted benefits, traders exhibit mixed feelings about AI, grappling with its potential as well as its risks. Octa, a broker with globally recognised licenses, shares insights on how traders perceive AI, highlighting its advantages, challenges, and potential in reshaping retail trading.







The State of AI Adoption in Trading

AI adoption in trading is rather significant on the enterprise level. According to McKinsey's 2024 State of AI Report, 50% of financial institutions have integrated AI into their trading workflows, citing efficiency and predictive capabilities as primary benefits. However, individual traders remain cautious: surveys indicate that 38% of retail traders hesitate to fully trust AI-driven decisions, primarily due to fears of losing control over critical trading outcomes. While the fear of the unknown and potential risks prevent traders from adopting the tech, the FOMO (fear of missing out) may inevitably increase, with AI allegedly offering an enhanced trading experience.

The Perks of AI Adoption for Retail Traders

As discussed in the previous material, AI in Finance by Global Broker Octa: Transforming Investment Strategies for the Future , the potential of AI in enhancing trading processes has already started to shape the industry. Recent research from JPMorgan found that approximately 60% of their institutional trading activities now integrate AI-driven tools to optimise market predictions and improve trade execution. Furthermore, the 2023 McKinsey State of AI report highlights that AI adoption in the financial services sector has increased by 35% over the past two years, driven by its ability to reduce processing times by up to 70% and improve predictive accuracy by 30%. For traders, these advancements mean more efficient workflows and potentially more accurate decision-making.

What is more, AI-based tools process immense datasets in real-time and uncover actionable insights without the need to spend hours monitoring the market manually. By automating routine tasks like tracking price movements or scanning charts for patterns, AI allows traders to focus on strategic decision-making. Besides, AI-based tools like OctaVision aim to help traders improve their decision-making by offering personalised trade analysis and recommendations.

Barriers to Trust in AI

While AI's capabilities are numerous and have proved to improve efficiency, traders harbour significant reservations:





Loss of control: Many traders worry about handing over critical decisions to an automated system, fearing that AI might misinterpret complex market conditions.



Technical failures: Some are concerned that the algorithms are adequately trained and rely on a decent data set to conduct accurate analysis of actual data.

Transparency challenges: The 'black box' nature of some AI models makes it difficult for traders to fully understand how AI-based algorithms come up with specific recommendations.



For instance, AI models used in algorithmic trading often base predictions on historical data, which may not always account for unprecedented market disruptions. Traders are thus compelled to validate AI-driven recommendations manually, adding an extra layer of oversightand requiring more time to come up with a final trading decision.Given that, achieving the optimal balance between AI-based insights and human touch is key to successful AI deployment for traders. To find the ideal blend, they should educate themselves on the mechanics of AI and its applications. To speed up the process, traders can study dedicated resources to understand how AI can be applied in retail trading and test ready-made scenarios in practice.Integrating AI into trading presents both opportunities and challenges for market participants. While the technology offers significant advantagessuch as enhanced efficiency, quick data analysis, and improved predictive capabilitiesit raises valid concerns about trust, transparency, and the potential loss of human oversight.The growing adoption of AI across financial markets, as seen in institutional practices and retail trading trends, indicates that traders increasingly recognise its value in navigating the markets. However, a balanced approach is essential. By combining the strategic insights offered by AI with traditional analytical methods and personal judgement, traders can mitigate risks and harness the full potential of this technology. The key lies in education, transparency, and fostering a sense of control. Traders should adopt AI-based tools to enhance their strategies with confidence while maintaining the human touch that remains central to financial decision-making.Hashtag: #Octa

Octa





Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In the APAC region, Octa received the Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.



