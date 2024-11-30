Cindy Sims, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Cindy Sims, a distinguished broker and home consultant with SIMSsells, powered by eXp Realty, LLC, is proud to announce her continued commitment to serving the Kansas City area, a dynamic community that blends vibrant urban life with a welcoming small-town atmosphere. With over 28 years of experience in marketing and business ownership, Cindy expertly merges her marketing prowess with her real estate expertise to offer unparalleled service to her clients.

As a licensed real estate professional in both Kansas and Missouri, Cindy is dedicated to advocating for her clients at every stage of the buying or selling process. Her extensive knowledge of the local market equips her to navigate the complexities of real estate transactions, ensuring that her client's interests are always at the forefront. From meticulous negotiations to precise contract execution, Cindy's hands-on approach guarantees a smooth and successful experience.

Cindy's background in marketing significantly enhances her real estate practice. The founder of SIMSdirect, she has earned a reputation for crafting successful marketing campaigns. This innovative mindset is now applied to real estate, where she develops creative strategies that make her clients stand out in a competitive market. Driven by her motto,“I WIN or I LEARN,” Cindy is committed to excellence, ensuring that every transaction is completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

Born and raised in the Kansas City Area, Cindy possesses deep local insights that are invaluable to her clients. Her impressive track record includes ranking among the top realtors in the state, with over $5 million in sales for eXp Realty, and ranking #11 out of 49,000 agents. Her dedication to her clients is evident through her availability 24/7, her active listening skills, and her relentless pursuit of their satisfaction.

Outside of real estate, Cindy enjoys engaging in creative projects, ranging from 3D packaging to retail and direct marketing, while continuing to support local businesses through strategic planning and design. In addition, she remains involved with many nonprofits in the community.

Whether assisting first-time homebuyers or seasoned sellers, Cindy Sims is passionate about turning her client's real estate dreams into reality. Her blend of marketing expertise and unwavering client care has established her as a leader in the Kansas City real estate market.