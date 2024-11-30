Debra Gentry, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Debra Gentry, an accomplished associate with RE/MAX Champion Land Brokers in Poteau, Oklahoma, is making waves in the with her unparalleled dedication and expertise. A of Charles Barnes Real Estate, Debra brings over a decade of experience to her clients, guiding them through every step of the transaction with a focus on their best interests.

Holding an active real estate license in Oklahoma, Debra is committed to helping both buyers and sellers achieve their goals. Her passion for real estate is evident in her hands-on approach, from negotiations to closing, ensuring that every client receives personalized attention and expert advice tailored to their unique needs.

As a lifelong resident of Eastern Oklahoma, Debra possesses invaluable local knowledge that enhances her real estate practice. Her background as a Banker and VP/Loan Officer, specializing in real estate loans, provides her with a unique perspective when assisting clients in securing the right financing for their homes. This blend of experience and local insight allows Debra to offer unparalleled service, making her a trusted partner for anyone looking to navigate the real estate market in the region. Passionate about working in the area she knows best, she takes pride in helping others discover the beauty of Eastern Oklahoma, from its breathtaking mountains and serene creeks to its tranquil lakes.

Debra's success as a multi-million dollar real estate agent is a testament to her skill in property listings, sales, and buyer representation. Her keen ability to match clients with the right property and financing options, combined with her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to customer service, has earned her a stellar reputation in the industry. Clients appreciate her transparency and dedication, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience throughout the buying or selling process.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Debra enjoys traveling, shopping, and investing in personal growth through continuous education and training. She also dedicates her time to volunteering at the Chamber of Commerce, further demonstrating her commitment to the community she loves.

For anyone seeking a knowledgeable and passionate real estate professional in Poteau, Oklahoma, Debra Gentry is the go-to choice. With her extensive experience, local expertise, and commitment to client satisfaction, Debra is ready to help you achieve your real estate dreams.