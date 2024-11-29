Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3206711 VIENNA -- Kuwait reiterated full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle to have their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

3206702 KUWAIT -- The Gulf Cooperation Council Member States enjoy a special standing on the international stage thanks to a unified foreign policy promoting global peace and security, the council chief said.

3206692 GAZA -- Spokesperson of the civil defense Mahmoud Basal said that 75 Palestinians including children perished in latest Israeli on Bait Lahia in the north of Gaza Strip.

3206680 CAIRO -- President of Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi appealed to the international community, regional and international parliaments and human rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities toward Palestine and end Palestinians' suffering.

3206708 AMMAN -- The Jordanian Arab Media Festival honored Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, among a number of Arab media figures, in its 5th installment. (end)



