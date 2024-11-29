Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/29/2024 7:08:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3206711 VIENNA -- Kuwait reiterated full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle to have their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
3206702 KUWAIT -- The Gulf Cooperation Council Member States enjoy a special standing on the international stage thanks to a unified foreign policy promoting global peace and security, the council chief said.
3206692 GAZA -- Spokesperson of the civil defense Mahmoud Basal said that 75 Palestinians including children perished in latest Israeli Occupation attacks on Bait Lahia in the north of Gaza Strip.
3206680 CAIRO -- President of Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi appealed to the international community, regional and international parliaments and human rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities toward Palestine and end Palestinians' suffering.
3206708 AMMAN -- The Jordanian Arab Media Festival honored Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, among a number of Arab media figures, in its 5th installment. (end)
mb
MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108940481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.