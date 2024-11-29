Lightspeed To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce

(NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD) (" Lightspeed "), the one-stop commerce empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today announced its participation in the Redburn Atlantic 2024 CEO Conference.

Redburn Atlantic 2024 CEO Conference

Speaker:

Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Date:

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time:

9:00 am ET

Location : Virtual

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy,

Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

