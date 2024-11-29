Legacy Lithium Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Lithium Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Legacy ”) announces, further to its news release of November 22, 2024, that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share (a“ Post-Consolidation Share ”) for every five currently-outstanding common shares (the“ Consolidation ”) will be effective as of today's date.

On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company has 12,875,453 issued and outstanding common shares and, following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 2,575,092 Post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number in the case of a fractional interest that is one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share or greater, and any fractional Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number in the case of a fractional interest that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

The Company's name will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number for the Post-Consolidation Shares will be 524666203 and the ISIN for the Post-Consolidation Shares will be CA5246662038.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company holding physical certificates. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as each will automatically receive a new Direct Registration System (DRS) advice representing post-Consolidation Shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

Contact

Phone: (604) 294 3020

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the proposed Consolidation ratio, the effective date of the Consolidation, and the anticipated effect of the Consolidation.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company on the timeline anticipated, or at all, and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.