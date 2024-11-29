Cuban Agro-Industrial Start Of 2024-2025 Sugar Harvest

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, (ACN) – The 14 de Julio agro-industrial company announced on Tuesday, the beginning of the 2024-2025 harvest in the central province of Cienfuegos, and in Cuba, on a day of tribute to the memory of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

Engineer Amaury Rodriguez Depestre, director of that entity, told the Cuban News Agency that the date – scheduled for December 6 – was anticipated because the sugar mill was already ready and the sugar growers know that they must get a head start on the milling when the weather is good.

The“14 de Julio” sugar mill is now in its 193rd uninterrupted harvest, since it was founded in 1930 under the name of Manuelita, one more reason for pride for the collective.

To reach this start-up, 82 days of hard work were spent in repairing the different areas of the sugar mill, with emphasis on boiler number two, in order to repair failures in the last contest, and thus assume the harvest with three steam generators, the director indicated.

Committed to contribute sugar to the sugar basket of the country's capital, the Isle of Youth and the province of Cienfuegos itself, the collective of this sugar industry intends to fulfill once again its commitment.

