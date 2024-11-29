Rajya Sabha Race Heats Up In J&K, Dr Farooq Leads NC Race
Date
11/29/2024 3:12:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- While Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for Rajya Sabha polls in J&K, hectic lobbying has begun among Political parties here for berths in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Based on party strength in the Legislative Assembly, NC-led alliance, which has the support of 54 members, is likely to win three seats, while BJP, with 28 MLAs, would win one seat.
Sources said that while NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah's candidature is almost certain, several senior leaders in the party are vying for the Rajya Sabha membership.
It has been learnt that Sajad Kichloo, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, and Aga Mehmood are among the frontrunners.
Sajad Kichloo was defeated by Sunil Sharma and Shagun Parihar in the 2014 and 2024 polls respectively. Sadhotra faced defeat at the hands of BJP candidates in the 2014 and 2024 polls from Jammu North and Marh segments. Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan was defeated by Sajad Gani Lone in both 2014 and 2024 elections.
He also failed to secure a lead for NC candidates in the Handwara segment in 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Aga Mehmood, an influential Shia leader, played a key role in NC's victories in segments with a sizeable Shia population.
Sources said
that Congress, which has six MLAs, is also eyeing one Rajya Sabha seat from the ruling coalition's quota.“Congress high command is likely to seek one seat from NC given its pre-poll arrangement with the party,” they said.
According to sources, BJP, with 28 MLAs, is likely to win one seat. Former deputy chief ministers Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh, and former president Ravinder Raina are among the frontrunners. While Kavinder and Nirmal didn't contest the 2024 assembly polls, Raina faced defeat at the hands of NC's Surinder Choudhary.
