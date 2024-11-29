Qatar Gives Utmost Importance To Building Educational System In Line With National Vision 2030: Education Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater has affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to building a flexible and comprehensive educational system in line with its National Vision 2030, noting the qualitative development of the higher education system in the country over the past two decades.

HE the Minister, who headed the State of Qatar's delegation to the 19th of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Arab World, organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, highlighted the increasing growth in the number of higher education institutions in Qatar in cooperation with prestigious international higher education institutions, bringing their number to 33 institutions this year, offering 449 academic programs in various educational tracks.

HE the Minister said in her speech on the occasion, "The challenges facing basic education and higher education in our region are enormous, especially in light of the escalation of conflicts and wars in the region, the brutal war that the brotherly Palestinian people are facing, in addition to the successive economic crises.

All of these require us all to enhance joint action and find quick, effective and low-cost alternatives while maintaining the required level of scientific competencies for millions of students in the Arab world,", HE the Minister added.

HE the Minister reviewed what the Ministry of Education and Higher Educations strategy (2024-2030) included under the slogan "Igniting the Flame of Learning" of the results of the post-secondary education stage axis, such as increasing options for vocational and technical education and training, and preparing a workforce ready to face the challenges of the future and developing the system of research, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Her Excellency stressed that the country's third national development strategy seeks to develop the research, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development system, enhance research efforts and finance them by increasing spending on research and development, establishing strategic partnerships between academic and research institutions and the private sector, and attracting talents and competencies.

She said that Doha will host the 5th UNESCO Conference on Higher Education for Arab States on April 9 and 10.

HE the Minister praised the UAE's hosting of the meeting, which aimed to exchange experiences and best practices in the field of higher education and scientific research, identify challenges and find effective solutions, in addition to setting visions to advance the higher education system in the Arab world to keep pace with global changes.

In this context, HE the Minister thanked the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).

The meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Arab world discussed a package of topics on its agenda, including a flexible higher education system that adapts to the steady global developments, the general framework document for the ALECSO strategy for developing creativity and innovation in higher education institutions in the Arab world, the document for developing university education programs in Arab countries in light of the skills and professions of the future, the document for the common Arab framework for qualifications, and the document for using blockchain technology in education, in addition to scientific reports, presentations of countries experiences, and speeches by participating delegations and regional and international organizations.