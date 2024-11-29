GBP/USD News And Forecast: Promising Gains Or A Temporary Rise?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.

The GBP/USD pair climbed above the 1.2700 level but has since retreated to trade around 1.2693 on Friday. In my view, this movement reflects a blend of economic and geopolitical developments that have driven bullish momentum for the British pound against the U.S. dollar. The rise underscores a complex interplay of fundamental factors, including diverging monetary policy trajectories between the of England (BoE) and the U.S. Reserve (Fed), alongside global market conditions and geopolitical risks.

From my perspective, the weakness of the U.S. dollar stands out as the primary driver behind GBP/USD reaching new highs. Market expectations for a Fed rate cut in December have intensified the downward pressure on the dollar. Current pricing indicates a 70% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month, reflecting significant shifts in U.S. monetary policy. Recent inflation data, which signalled easing price pressures, reinforce this narrative, suggesting that the Fed may lean toward loosening monetary conditions to sustain economic momentum, thereby adding further strain on the greenback.

On the other hand, the pound has been gaining strength, buoyed by positive economic data from the UK. October's core inflation metrics showed an uptick, prompting investors to scale back expectations of another rate cut by the BoE. This shift has bolstered demand for the pound. Additionally, optimism surrounding the resilience of the UK economy in the face of global challenges elevates expectations that British monetary policy will remain more stable than its U.S. counterpart.

Despite these positive factors, I believe there are potential headwinds that could limit the GBP/USD pair's sustained rally. First, heightened geopolitical tensions and trade war concerns continue to underpin demand for the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven asset. In such uncertain times, the dollar benefits from its status as the world's reserve currency and a refuge for investors during periods of risk aversion.

Second, the economic policies envisioned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which include expansionary measures, could drive inflation higher. These factors might lead the Fed to pause its monetary easing, creating a counterbalance to the dollar's pressure and supporting it against external risks.

In my opinion, the current GBP/USD rally raises questions about its sustainability, given the interplay of diverse market-moving factors. The pair's breach of the 1.2700 level marks a significant development that may encourage further buying. However, the presence of resistance at higher levels necessitates close monitoring of the market's reaction to forthcoming developments. If geopolitical tensions persist or new indications emerge pointing to a more hawkish Fed, the pound could face significant challenges in maintaining its gains.

This intricate landscape highlights, in my view, that markets remain highly sensitive to rapid shifts in economic data, monetary policies, and geopolitical events. Based on the above, further gains for the GBP/USD pair seem contingent on continued dollar weakness and superior UK economic performance. Nonetheless, investors should exercise caution, as any sudden changes in fundamental conditions could dramatically reshape the pair's trajectory.

In conclusion, while the current upward trend of GBP/USD holds promise, the balance of risks necessitates a cautious outlook. Sustained momentum will likely depend on favourable economic data and the market's perception of the Fed's and BoE's policy paths amidst a volatile global backdrop.

