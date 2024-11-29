Lebanese Diplomat Aims To Boost Trade With Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – George Al Jallad, chargé d'affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Brasília, told ANBA on Friday (29) that his country and Brazil share strong historical and cultural ties, but trade, services, and exchanges have yet to grow. During his first visit to the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) on Friday, Jallad was welcomed by the institution's President Osmar Chohfi, Secretary-General and International Relations Vice-President Mohamad Mourad, and Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar.

During the meeting, Jallad and the ABCC executives discussed investment opportunities, trade exchanges, and how to diversify exports and imports.

Jallad (L), Chohfi, Mourad, and Baltazar: The meeting discussed various ways to foster business between Lebanese and Brazilians, including participation in a food industry fair

According to data from the Market Intelligence department of the ABCC, in 2023 Brazil exported USD 330.9 million in products to Lebanon, mostly sugars, coffee, and live cattle. In contrast, it imported USD 12.9 million, mostly in fertilizers, which Lebanon imports from other countries, processes, and then re-exports.

A major food producer, Brazil imports approximately 85% of the fertilizers it requires for agriculture.“The goal is to increase exports to Arab countries, such as Lebanon, but above all, to diversify this trade to include products with higher added value, such as processed goods,” said Baltazar.

The executives of the ABCC invited, through the chargé d'affaires, Lebanese companies to participate in the APAS Show supermarket fair, with a Lebanese companies' booth alongside the ABCC's own booth, similar to what Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan did in the last edition. Mourad said the institution can organize an extensive schedule of Lebanese businesspeople's visits to Brazilian authorities in 2025, should they come to Brazil on a business mission. The goal is to provide Lebanese companies with more access to the Brazilian market.

Lebanese

Jallad mentioned that among the products Lebanon needs are processed foods and said that, although the distance between the two countries is large, it is not an obstacle for more business.“Brazilians and Lebanese form a very strong community, but this human, historical and cultural relationship is not reflected in the economy and finance. I know there are opportunities, and it's necessary to get people to work together there [in Lebanon] and here,” the diplomat told ANBA.

He also mentioned that he took advantage of the meeting at the ABCC to learn how he can work to foster more business between the two countries. In the coming days, Jallad will organize further meetings between other Lebanese officials and the professionals at the ABCC so that the opportunities discussed in the meeting with the institution's executives can flourish in the coming months.

Before taking up his post in Brazil, Jallad also worked in Argentina. He mentioned that an agreement between Lebanon and Mercosur-a customs union formed by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia-would be another opportunity to expand exports. Another Arab country, Egypt, already has a free trade agreement with Mercosur, and the United Arab Emirates are in negotiations with the bloc.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBA

