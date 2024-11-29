Gold: Cautious Recovery After Fall

Gold fell 4% at the start of the week due to the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel but has since recovered around half of that fall. The price found support at $2,600 per troy ounce, which also provided support in late September and early October.

Technically, the sharp dip is an important signal that the bears are in control, having taken the price below the 50-day moving average shortly after attempting to consolidate higher.

However, confirmation will now be key. A further drop below $2,600 would make the area of this month's lows at $2,540 the short-term target for the sellers, with the market continuing to move towards $2,400. The long-term target, in this case, is the $2,000 an-ounce area.