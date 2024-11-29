Gold: Cautious Recovery After Fall
Date
11/29/2024 2:13:53 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Gold fell 4% at the start of the week due to the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel but has since recovered around half of that fall. The price found support at $2,600 per troy ounce, which also provided support in late September and early October.
MENAFN29112024000156011031ID1108939931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.