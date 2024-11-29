EV Manufacturing In India Gets A Boost With Revised Incentive Plan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN)

India is set to broaden its electric vehicle (EV) incentives, extending benefits to automakers utilising existing factories instead of limiting them to those building new plants, a move aimed at accelerating EV adoption and investment.



The revised policy, currently under finalisation, marks a departure from its initial design, which sought to attract new entrants like Tesla but faced setbacks earlier this year.

The updated approach reflects India's pragmatic stance in leveraging existing automotive infrastructure.



Automakers such as Toyota and Hyundai have expressed interest in tapping into these incentives, highlighting the potential for a broader industry shift toward EV production.



According to meeting minutes from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the government aims to accommodate investments in separate EV production lines at existing facilities, provided they meet local sourcing criteria.

The incentives remain substantial. Automakers investing at least USD 500 million in EV production with 50 per cent locally sourced components are eligible for significant import tax reductions-from up to 100 per cent to 15 per cent for up to 8,000 EVs annually.



However, the revised policy ensures equitable treatment, requiring manufacturers to meet defined EV revenue targets.

The policy also introduces flexibility for investments in machinery and tools for dual-use (EVs and other vehicles) at new facilities.



This reflects an understanding of the capital-intensive nature of EV production and aims to attract diverse stakeholders, including global players like Volkswagen, which seeks adjustments in investment timelines and supplier contributions.

Notably, automakers have raised critical questions during consultations. Toyota queried the inclusion of separate EV assembly lines and charging infrastructure within the investment threshold.



Meanwhile, Hyundai emphasised research and development (R&D) expenditures, though the government clarified R&D would not count towards the USD 500 million requirement.

Slated for finalisation by March, the policy underlines India's commitment to fostering a competitive EV ecosystem.



By incentivising investments across new and existing facilities, the government seeks to solidify the country's position as a hub for sustainable automotive innovation while addressing industry concerns.

(KNN Bureau)