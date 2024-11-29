At Least Eight Injured In Bus Shooting Near West Bank Israeli Settlement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A shooting at a bus near an Israeli settlement at least eight people on Friday in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli rescue service said.

Violence in the West has surged since the start of the Gaza war.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, claimed responsibility for the attack, which left more than a dozen bullet holes in the windshield of the bus.

The attack occurred at an intersection close to the settlement of Ariel, the Israeli military said in a statement.

It added that the attacker "was neutralised on the spot".

Four people suffered bullet wounds, three of them serious, and four others were lightly injured by shards of glass, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.

Three of the injured were lying near the bus, conscious, when the rescuers arrived, a spokesman for MDA said, adding that those most seriously hurt were taken to hospital in a "stable condition".

"In this operation, one of our heroic fighters ambushed a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers inside a bus," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, identifying the attacker as 46-year-old Samer Hussein, from a village near Nablus.

At least 24 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during military operations in the West Bank since the Gaza war began, Israeli official figures show.

During the same period, at least 778 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP count based on Palestinian official figures.

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law.

