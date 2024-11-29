50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer At Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of Palestinians gathered at Al Aqsa Masjid for Friday prayer, despite heavy security measures imposed by Israeli forces.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated that around 50,000 worshipers attended, noting that strict Israeli restrictions have prevented many Palestinians from the West from reaching the Masjid.

Special permits are now required to pass through military checkpoints surrounding the city.



Since the start of Israel's aggression on Gaza in October,Israeli forces have intensified their restrictions at the gates of Al Aqsa and around the Old City, with many Jerusalem residents and Palestinians from within Israel (1948 territories) being barred from entering the Masjid to perform prayers.