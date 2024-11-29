J&K: KPDCL Issues Advisory On Forcible Entries Inside High Voltage Prohibited Zones

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 29 (IANS) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Friday advised its consumers to avoid forcible entries inside the high-voltage prohibited zones of KPDCL and putting their lives at risk by interfering in running the operations for providing electricity supply.

A KPDCL spokesperson referred to the late evening incident on Thursday at 2x6.3 MVA Receiving Station Shareefabad, Zainakote, in O&M Circle II, Srinagar, wherein a mob barged into the high voltage Receiving Station and manhandled the staff on duty.

“They forcibly took over the panels and put feeders ON during LCP, putting their lives and that of the maintenance of KPDCL staff at grave risk,” he said.

All 33/11 KV Receiving Stations of KPDCL are designated prohibited zones and entry without proper permission is strictly prohibited.

Seeking cooperation from its consumers in adhering to the load curtailment schedule, the spokesman stated that KPDCL Inspection Squads have intensified patrolling across all 19 Electric Divisions to prevent power pilferage and DT damage, which has seen a steep rise over the last few days.

“Even today, 45 DTs were reported damaged from across the valley, against which 44 were repaired and restored by KPDCL within the stipulated timelines,” he added.

KDPCL spokesperson issued a fervent appeal to domestic consumers to avoid using high-power-consuming gadgets during peak load hours from 7.00 am to 10.00 am in the mornings and from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm in the evenings.

“This will reduce distress cuts and allow KPDCL to provide electricity supply as per curtailment schedule,” he added.

He also referred to the manhandling of KPDCL staff of Electric Subdivision Huzuribagh, Srinagar, during night inspections on Thursday where consumers hurled abuses and beat them after a permanent hooking arrangement was detected at his home.

“A police complaint has been filed against the consumer so that action under rules is initiated against him,” he added.

As many as 1171 inspections were conducted across Kashmir Division on Thursday to keep power pilferage under check, so as to prevent damage of DTs. Circle Ganderbal led with 244 inspections, followed by 234 in Circle Pulwama, 204 in Circle Sopore and 169 in Circle II Srinagar.