Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/29/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Volt Lithium Corp. : Has successfully closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company. The Company completed the second tranche of the Concurrent Private Placement by distributing 430,645 Units at a price of $0.31 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $134,000. Volt Lithium Corp. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.30.

