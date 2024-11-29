Macron Calls For Full Respect Of Truce Accord

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel on Friday called for full execution of the cease-fire accord between Lebanon and Israel stressing that all acts contrary to this approach must cease immediately.

The Elysee said in a statement that Macron expressed this stand in phone contacts with the Lebanese caretaker prime Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

The French president discussed with the Lebanese officials terms for implementing the truce accord, recently declared by the French and US presidents.

Macron hailed a decision by the Lebanese cabinet to recruit 5,001 new troops in the army, affirming that Paris would back the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He declared that Paris would campaign for holding an international conference to draw humanitarian aid for the country.

The French president expressed hope that Berri's call for holding parliamentary session on January 9 to elect a president would end the political crisis hoping that electing a new head of state would also pave the way for forming a full-power government. (end)

