DEEP FINE Wins At CES Innovation Awards 2025 With XR Spatial Information Construction Solution DSC

- DEEP FINE wins

CES Innovation Award in the XR & Accessories Category and Gears Up for January

- DSC can create real spaces in 3D without expensive equipment or personnel, can even create and deploy AR content

- "Building digital twins with DSC can cut costs by up to 80%. We will focus on lowering the entry barriers to industrial DX"

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XR spatial computing developer DEEP FINE (CEO Kim Hyun-bae, ) announced on November 27 that it had won the Innovation Awards Honoree at the CES Innovation Awards for its XR spatial information construction solution DSC (DEEP Spatial Crafter) ahead of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, in January of next year.

DEEP FINE's DSC wins at CES Innovation Awards 2025. Courtesy of DEEP FINE

CES, the world's largest consumer electronics show, presents innovation awards every November to the top technologies or products that will shine at the next year's CES. DEEP FINE's XR solution DSC, which can create real-world spaces in 3D, received an innovation awards in the XR Technologies & Accessories category in recognition of its technological excellence and innovation. DEEP FINE plans to showcase DSC to participators from around the world at CES 2025 next January in order to develop overseas markets.

With its patented "3D map creation and method system that reduces production complexity and difficulty," DSC allows anyone to easily create digital spaces using mobile devices, just like taking videos, without the need for expensive LiDAR equipment or engineers. It is also possible to create and place 2D and 3D AR content within the platform. In addition, DEEP FINE completed a patent registration this year for its "Augmented Content Processing System" which allows for the placement of augmented reality content.

The core technology of DSC is DEEP FINE's proprietary visual positioning system (VPS), which enables more detailed augmented reality. Unlike GPS, which cannot be used where satellite signals are limited, DSC operates reliably in complex indoor environments such as event venues, museums, and large shopping malls because it determines the user's location through images. The constructed spatial data is provided through a cloud, allowing multiple users to share it in real-time, which enhances work efficiency.

DEEP FINE participated in the AR-based Indoor Positioning Navigation Pilot Project conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation (LX) through DSC, and built a digital space of approximately 50,000 square meters in the Gwanghwamun area. The company has also utilized DSC for an AR docent feature that introduces exhibits in the exhibition halls of Seoul City Libraries, mainly using AR content created in house.

Kim Hyun-bae, CEO of DEEP FINE, said, "The digital transformation in various industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy, and logistics has been steadily progressing. However, small and medium-sized enterprises and public institutions have faced challenges in adopting digital technologies due to the high costs." "While digital transformation is reshaping industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy, and logistics, the prohibitively high costs often act as a significant barrier, preventing SMEs and public institutions from adopting these groundbreaking innovations." He added, "DEEP FINE has continued to develop technology to solve the problem of relying on specialized personnel when building digital twins and to reduce costs by up to 80%, thereby lowering the entry barrier to the digital transformation. Our consistent efforts have led to the CES Innovation awards."

