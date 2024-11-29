TMA Solutions Launched AI As A Service: Empowering Digital Transformation Across Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMA Solutions has partnered with True IDC, a leading cloud to deliver AI as a service (AIaaS).

Mr. Hong Tran, Senior Vice President of

TMA Solutions , said "By combining TMA Solutions' expertise in AI with True IDC's cloud infrastructure and services, we will create a powerful AI solutions ecosystem, enabling businesses quickly and easily adopt AI solutions without investing on expensive AI servers, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and fostering innovation."

TMA Solutions Launched AI as a Service

By leveraging TMA Solutions' extensive experience in AI deployment and the capabilities of True IDC cloud services, customers will benefit from:



Rapid Deployment: Easy access to AI as a service (AIaaS) solution and service.

Cost Savings: No need to invest in high-cost AI servers.

Industry-Specific AI Solutions : From chatbots and data analytics to custom AI applications designed for the unique needs of various industries. Professional Support : Expert guidance and assistance throughout the implementation journey.

TMA Solutions offers AI-driven solutions across diverse industries, designed to support businesses in their digital transformation journey. These solutions empower organizations to fully leverage the potential of cloud computing through our Go Digital, Go Cloud, Go Smart, Go Automation, Go AI initiatives.

AI as a Service for Security and Safety

TMA offers a range of AI-driven solutions designed to enhance safety and security.

Among these, TMA provides a customized Smart Camera solution for businesses , tailored to address specific security and operational needs across various industries. By leveraging AI , TMA's solutions deliver advanced surveillance capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and proactive protection. These solutions are adaptable to a wide array of environments, including public safety areas , commercial buildings , factories , industrial parks , and warehouses, etc. These solutions can detect suspicious behaviors such as aggression , loitering , and vandalism , helping security teams respond quickly to potential threats. The system also includes crowd detection to manage large gatherings and ensure safety, as well as weapon detection to identify potential threats in real time. By providing accurate and timely alerts, these AI-powered solutions help ensure a safer, more secure environment. The

Vehicle Detection system tracks and manages vehicles in real-time, helping with parking management and traffic monitoring in high-traffic areas. These solutions work together to provide a comprehensive approach to safety security, ensuring operational efficiency.

AI as a Service for

Healthcare

TMA provides AI solutions that enable abnormality detection and elder behavior analytics, improving early diagnosis, patient monitoring, and elderly care management. By leveraging AI-driven insights, these solutions enhance the ability to detect subtle changes in health conditions, facilitating faster interventions and more personalized care. With focus on analytics and continuous monitoring, the solutions empower healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes, while ensuring that elderly care remains proactive, efficient, and tailored to individual needs.

One key offering is Atrial Fibrillation Detection Using ECG , which uses AI to analyze ECG data and identify irregular heart rhythms. This early detection helps manage atrial fibrillation, reducing the risk of complications like strokes and improving patient outcomes. Another vital solution, Stroke Assessment and Detection , leverages predictive algorithms to assess stroke risks, enabling faster, more accurate decisions in critical moments. TMA also offers Sleep Quality Data Analytics , analyzing data from wearables to provide insights into sleep patterns and improve overall health management. Additionally, TMA's Customer Service Chatbot enhances patient communication by providing instant responses to inquiries about appointments, prescriptions, and general information, freeing up healthcare staff to focus on patient care.

AI as a Service for

Smart Manufacturing

TMA Solutions provides AI-driven solutions for factories and industrial parks, focusing on improving operational efficiency. Our Defect Detection system ensures consistent product quality by identifying production flaws in real-time, while Predictive Maintenance anticipates equipment failures, helping to reduce downtime. Machine Optimization fine-tunes machinery to enhance performance and efficiency. Additionally, AI-powered facial recognition , people and vehicle detection , as well as crowd and weapon detection , bolster security by preventing potential incidents and fostering a safer work environment. The " Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Detection " solution uses AI to ensure workers comply with safety regulations by detecting required PPE, improving safety and reducing accidents in real-time. These integrated solutions empower businesses to maintain high safety standards while improving overall productivity.

AI as a Service for

Retail, Ecommerce and Distribution

TMA Solutions offers a suite of AI-powered tools that enhance the retail and eCommerce experience, streamline operations, and drive sales. Visual Search allows customers to find products quickly by uploading images, improving the shopping experience and boosting conversions. The Call Center Assistant uses AI to automate responses and support customer inquiries, reducing wait times and improving service efficiency. Invoice/Receipt Parser streamlines administrative tasks by automatically extracting and processing data from invoices and receipts, saving time and reducing errors. People Heatmap analyzes foot traffic patterns to help retailers optimize store layouts and improve marketing strategies. The Shopping Assistant offers personalized product recommendations based on customer behavior, enhancing engagement and driving sales. Age and Gender Detection helps businesses tailor their marketing efforts by providing insights into customer demographics, improving targeted advertising and customer insights.

AI as a Service for

Finance, Bankin , and Insurance

TMA Solutions provides AI-powered tools for finance, banking, and insurance that streamline complex processes, enhance risk management, and improve customer service. The Automated Financial Report solution can generate management and financial reports, reducing manual effort, ensuring compliance, and minimizing errors. This enables businesses to generate real-time, reliable financial data quickly and efficiently. In addition, TMA's Credit Scoring & Risk Assessment tool leverages advanced algorithms to assess customer data more accurately, enabling financial institutions to make more informed decisions when evaluating creditworthiness. This reduces lending risks and ensures that financial products are tailored to the right customers, improving both the institution's risk management and customer satisfaction.

AI as a Service for Agriculture

By combining IoT and AI technologies, TMA Solutions has developed various innovative agritech solutions, from product integrity, environment monitoring to supply chain. A recent solution is an AI-powered Pest Detection System to help farmers detect pests and safeguard crop yields. This system uses AI and IoT to automatically detect and classify harmful insects, providing real-time notifications to farmers for more targeted pesticide use. By integrating a mobile app, farmers can upload images for disease diagnosis and receive timely alerts. This solution improves crop management by increasing accuracy, reducing labor costs, and enhancing productivity, ultimately leading to healthier crops, higher yields, and more sustainable farming practices.

Partner with

TMA Solutions for your AI transformation

TMA Solutions is an innovative tech partner

for many in developing AI solutions tailored to specific business needs. Through our AI as a Service (AIaaS) offerings, we provide businesses across industries with both custom AI development and ready-made solutions, enabling them to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and foster growth.

With more than 10 years of experiences and more than 100 AI projects, TMA Solutions can support organizations fully leverage the power of AI to increase efficiency and competitiveness. Whether you're looking to build AI platforms from the ground up, integrate AI into existing systems, or implement industry-specific AI applications or setup AI Development Center , we offer the expertise and resources to ensure a smooth, cost-effective AI adoption that aligns with your business goals and accelerates digital transformation.

For more information about our AI solutions, visit our website:

TMA Solutions AI & ML Services .

SOURCE TMA Solutions

