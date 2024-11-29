Art Project Jazz In Paintings Leaves Art Lovers In Awe
11/29/2024
Laman Ismayilova
An exhibition titled "Jazz in Paintings" has been opened at the
Heydar Aliyev Center in the Bilasuvar region,
Azernews reports.
The art project was co-organized by the Shirvan-Salyan Regional
Culture Department and the Salyan State Art Gallery.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition, dedicated
to the memory of the world-renowned jazz musician, composer, and
pianist Vagif Mustafazade, was attended by the head of the
Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, Faiq Gurbatov, the head of
the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department, Shahin Shahbazov,
heads of law enforcement agencies, various departments and
institutions, as well as artists and public figures.
First, the precious memory of the martyrs was commemorated, and
the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sung.
In their remarks, the founder of the jazz-mugham
style, the prominent composer, and pianist Vagif Mustafazade's life
and work were discussed in detail.
It was noted that Vagif Mustafazade brought a new
breath to jazz music by incorporating elements of Azerbaijani
mugham into the genre.
The musical style he created continues to thrive today, and
Azerbaijani jazz is met with great admiration in various countries
around the world.
The exhibition features portraits of Vagif
Mustafazade alongside other renowned jazz stars like Frank Sinatra,
Nina Simone, and Charles Lloyd.
Afterward, there was a tour of the exhibition,
where artists provided information about their works to the
audience.
The exhibition "Jazz in Paintings" showcases 30 works by a total
of 18 artists, including 6 professionals and 12 amateurs.
The works primarily consist of portrait and
landscape genres. Various jazz compositions were also performed
during the exhibition. The event aroused great public
interest.
