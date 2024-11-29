Art Project Jazz In Paintings Leaves Art Lovers In Awe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An titled "Jazz in Paintings" has been opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in the Bilasuvar region, Azernews reports.

The art project was co-organized by the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department and the Salyan State Art Gallery.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition, dedicated to the memory of the world-renowned jazz musician, composer, and pianist Vagif Mustafazade, was attended by the head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, Faiq Gurbatov, the head of the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department, Shahin Shahbazov, heads of law enforcement agencies, various departments and institutions, as well as artists and public figures.

First, the precious memory of the martyrs was commemorated, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sung.

In their remarks, the founder of the jazz-mugham style, the prominent composer, and pianist Vagif Mustafazade's life and work were discussed in detail. It was noted that Vagif Mustafazade brought a new breath to jazz music by incorporating elements of Azerbaijani mugham into the genre.

The musical style he created continues to thrive today, and Azerbaijani jazz is met with great admiration in various countries around the world.

The exhibition features portraits of Vagif Mustafazade alongside other renowned jazz stars like Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, and Charles Lloyd. Afterward, there was a tour of the exhibition, where artists provided information about their works to the audience.

The exhibition "Jazz in Paintings" showcases 30 works by a total of 18 artists, including 6 professionals and 12 amateurs.

The works primarily consist of portrait and landscape genres. Various jazz compositions were also performed during the exhibition. The event aroused great public interest.