(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, November 29, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include the Premier League, Bundeslig , Serie A, and domestic leagues from around the world. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and youth matches.

Premier League





08:00 PM: Brighton vs Southampton, ESPN 4 and Disney+





08:00 PM: Sheffield United vs Sunderland, ESPN 2 and Disney+





07:45 PM: Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity, OneFootball





07:45 PM: Dumbarton vs Alloa Athletic, OneFootball





07:30 PM: St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel, OneFootball





08:00 PM: Mallorca vs Valencia, ESPN 3 and Disney+





07:45 PM: Cagliari vs Hellas Verona, Disney+







05:00 PM: Piast Gliwice vs Lech Poznan (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball



07:00 PM: Cracovia Krakow vs Zaglebie Lubin (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball

06:00 PM: Brondby vs Aalborg (Danish Superliga), OneFootball



ChampionshipFA CupScottish CupGerman BundesligaSpanish La LigaItalian Serie AOther LeaguesThis comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, along with their broadcast information.Friday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live