Friday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

11/29/2024 5:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 29, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include the Premier League, Bundeslig , Serie A, and domestic leagues from around the world. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and youth matches.
Premier League
08:00 PM: Brighton vs Southampton, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Championship
08:00 PM: Sheffield United vs Sunderland, ESPN 2 and Disney+
FA Cup
07:45 PM: Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity, OneFootball
Scottish Cup
07:45 PM: Dumbarton vs Alloa Athletic, OneFootball
German Bundesliga
07:30 PM: St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel, OneFootball
Spanish La Liga
08:00 PM: Mallorca vs Valencia, ESPN 3 and Disney+
Italian Serie A
07:45 PM: Cagliari vs Hellas Verona, Disney+
Other Leagues
05:00 PM: Piast Gliwice vs Lech Poznan (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball
07:00 PM: Cracovia Krakow vs Zaglebie Lubin (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball
06:00 PM: Brondby vs Aalborg (Danish Superliga), OneFootball
This comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, along with their broadcast information.
