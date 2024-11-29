عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/29/2024 5:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 29, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include the Premier League, Bundeslig , Serie A, and domestic leagues from around the world. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and youth matches.
Premier League


  • 08:00 PM: Brighton vs Southampton, ESPN 4 and Disney+

Championship

  • 08:00 PM: Sheffield United vs Sunderland, ESPN 2 and Disney+

FA Cup

  • 07:45 PM: Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity, OneFootball


Scottish Cup

  • 07:45 PM: Dumbarton vs Alloa Athletic, OneFootball

German Bundesliga

  • 07:30 PM: St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel, OneFootball

Spanish La Liga

  • 08:00 PM: Mallorca vs Valencia, ESPN 3 and Disney+

Italian Serie A

  • 07:45 PM: Cagliari vs Hellas Verona, Disney+

Other Leagues

  • 05:00 PM: Piast Gliwice vs Lech Poznan (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball
  • 07:00 PM: Cracovia Krakow vs Zaglebie Lubin (Polish Ekstraklasa), OneFootball
  • 06:00 PM: Brondby vs Aalborg (Danish Superliga), OneFootball

This comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, along with their broadcast information.

