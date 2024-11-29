Flamengo Retains Top Spot In Brazilian Football Fandom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest Datafolha survey reveals that Flamengo continues to reign as Brazil's most popular club. The Rio de Janeiro-based team claims 19% of the nation's supporters, a slight dip from last year's 21% peak.



This consistent lead since 1993 underscores Flamengo's enduring appeal across the country. Corinthians holds steady in second place with 14% of fans, while Palmeiras and São Paulo follow with 7% and 6%, respectively.



Grêmio and Vasco share the fifth spot, each commanding 4% of the fanbase. The survey, conducted in November 2024, polled 2,004 individuals across 113 Brazilian municipalities.



Flamengo's dominance extends beyond Rio, particularly in the North and Northeast regions. The club captures 29% of fans in the North and Center-West and 25% in the Northeast.



This widespread support stems from decades of national TV coverage favoring Rio-based teams. The survey highlights interesting demographic trends.







Flamengo enjoys stronger support among Black and mixed-race Brazilians (23%) compared to white Brazilians (12%). This aligns with the higher concentration of Black and mixed-race populations in Flameng 's stronghold regions.

Demographics and Evolving Attitudes

Income levels also play a role in team preferences. Flamengo leads among lower-income brackets, claiming 22% of fans earning up to two minimum wages.



This percentage decreases in higher income groups. Corinthians, Palmeiras, and São Paulo show more balanced support across income levels. The survey also explored fans' attitudes towards sports betting.



Cruzeiro, Santos, and Internacional supporters strongly oppose betting companies, with over 68% favoring prohibition. Conversely, Flamengo, Palmeira , and São Paulo fans show more openness to sports betting.



This comprehensive look at Brazilian football fandom reveals the complex interplay of geography, demographics, and tradition in shaping team loyalties.



As the football landscape evolves, clubs face the challenge of maintaining and expanding their fanbase in an increasingly globalized and digital world.

