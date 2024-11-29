Verisilicon Partners With LVGL To Enable Advanced GPU Acceleration For Wearable Devices And Beyond

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSilicon (688521) today announced a strategic partnership with LVGL, the leading open-source graphics library for embedded systems, to support VeriSilicon's low-power 3D and VGLite 2.5D GPU within the LVGL library. This partnership aims to optimize performance and expand graphic processing capabilities for a wide range of embedded applications. As one of the first providers of 3D GPU for the LVGL ecosystem, VeriSilicon will contribute to advancing 3D rendering capabilities within the LVGL library.

LVGL is the most popular free and open-source embedded graphics library to create beautiful User Interfaces (UIs) for any Microcontroller Units (MCUs), Micro Processor Units (MPUs), or display type. By integrating VeriSilicon's low-power and high-performance GPU solutions into LVGL's graphics ecosystem, it offers developers the ability to rapidly deliver improved visual experiences, while maintaining power efficiency on compact, resource-constrained devices.

Actions Technology, a low-power AIoT fabless semiconductor company, is among the first to adopt this integrated solution in their smart watch System-on-Chips (SoCs). The company recognizes the potential of VeriSilicon's low-power GPU technology, which, in conjunction with LVGL's graphics library, will enhance the user experience of next-generation wearable devices.

Gabor Kiss-Vamosi, CEO of LVGL, said,“VeriSilicon's VGLite 2.5D GPU technology has pioneered a new era in the embedded world, enabling complex vector graphics with exceptional speed and low power consumption. Now, we stand at the edge of a new revolution: the arrival of 3D GPUs to MCUs. This breakthrough will transform the embedded UI landscape, unlocking never-before-seen possibilities for user interfaces on small, resource-constrained, and battery-powered devices. At LVGL, we are excited to embrace this technology and harness its potential across a wide range of platforms. Our goal is to provide a great developer experience for VeriSilicon's 3D GPUs, enabling seamless integration of 2D, 2.5D, and 3D content that will no doubt lead to some remarkable embedded applications.”

Tim Zhang, Wearable and Sensing Business Unit General Manager of Actions Technology, said,“LVGL's flexible and powerful graphics solutions are essential to enhance the user interfaces of our wearable products. As the wearable industry embraces 3D graphics, the adoption of VeriSilicon's powerful and energy-efficient technologies enables us to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering rich 3D graphics with low power consumption.”

“Wearable products are experiencing rapid growth, offering extended functionalities that go far beyond traditional watches. They have evolved into accessible information devices with integrated health monitoring features,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and General Manager of VeriSilicon's IP Division.“With this growth, delivering a powerful user interface to effectively communicate information on small displays, while maintaining low power consumption, has become essential. At VeriSilicon, we work closely with our customers to integrate 3D GPU technology into their next-generation products. As a leading provider of wearable GPUs for both 2.5D and 3D applications, we collaborate with LVGL and partners like Actions to drive innovation and achieve this mission.”

About LVGL

LVGL Kft. is the creator of LVGL, the leading free and open-source graphics library for embedded systems, enabling high-quality UIs on any Microcontroller Unit (MCU), Micro Processor Unit (MPU), or display type. With a global community and industry partnerships, LVGL empowers developers to build visually rich, responsive, and efficient UIs for resource-constrained devices from wearables to industrial equipment. For more information, visit .

About Actions Technology

Actions Technology (688049) is a leading low-power AIoT fabless semiconductor company in China. We excel in providing high-quality and low-latency wireless audio experiences while prioritizing power efficiency. Our core expertise includes high-performance audio ADC/DAC, voice pre-processing, audio encoding/decoding, and audio post-processing technologies, enabling a superior audio signal chain. Additionally, we specialize in low-latency wireless connectivity with Bluetooth RF, baseband, and protocol stack technologies at the core. For more information about Actions® high-quality, low-latency platform, visit .

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: .

