Rokit's ABK Beer Awarded 10Th European Beer Star Gold Medal

ABK's Bernd Trick and Gottfried Csauth collect the award

ABK's Kellerbier Hell wins Medal at the 2024 European Beer Star Awards and have now won a remarkable 10 European Beer Star Medals in recent years

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long-recognised as one of the world's most prestigious competitions in the global brewing industry, the European Beer Star Awards 2024 involved a 150-strong international jury of beer experts, including master brewers, trade journalists and beer sommeliers blind-tasting 2,356 beers from around the world across 74 different beer styles with gold, silver and bronze awarded in each category.ABK emerged victorious in the German-Style Kellerbier category.“It's an astonishing achievement for our brewery to, yet again, win Gold at the Beer Star Awards” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-Founder of ROKiT Drinks, part of the ROKiT Industries.“We are so proud of our historic brewery and all the team there who brew such outstanding beers which are now appreciated and much enjoyed by beer lovers around the world!”Located in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, the ABK brewery was founded in 1308 and is one of the oldest breweries in the world.More information can be found at and

