Ace Therapeutics Unveils Custom In Vivo Ocular Modeling Services To Power Up Ophthalmology Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Therapeutics announced the launch of its custom in vivo ocular modeling services , designed to accelerate advancements in ophthalmology research and enhance the discovery of therapeutic interventions. This groundbreaking service provides researchers with tailored animal models that closely mimic human ocular conditions, enabling more reliable results in preclinical studies.

As ophthalmological disorders continue to pose significant health challenges worldwide, the demand for innovative research solutions has never been greater. Animal models of ocular diseases are powerful tools for ophthalmic drug development research. Common animals used in in vivo ocular models include rodents, zebrafish, rabbits, mini pigs, canines, chickens, and non-human primates (NHPs).

Ace Therapeutics is a preclinical contract research provider dedicated to offering comprehensive one-stop services. Its custom in vivo ocular modeling services are poised to fill the critical gap between ophthalmic preclinical study and clinical evaluation by providing customized ocular models that reflect the complexity of human eye diseases, including but not limited to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and more.

“Our mission at Ace Therapeutics has always been to empower scientists and researchers with the tools they need to uncover new treatment options for patients suffering from eye conditions,” said the Chief Scientific Officer of Ace Therapeutics.“With our custom in vivo ocular modeling services, we are enabling a more precise understanding of disease mechanisms and therapeutic responses, ultimately leading to the development of more effective interventions.”

As a full-service contract service provider engaged in ophthalmology preclinical research, Ace Therapeutics offers hundreds of validated ocular disease models with the help of gene knock-in, knock-out, and physicochemical stimulation. Additionally, its expert team can create bespoke models that mimic specific ocular conditions relevant to clients' studies. Moreover, to maximize the success rate, a series of supporting services such as pre-screening and drug efficacy characterization will be offered as well.

Ace Therapeutics Ophthalmology is a research service provider specializing in ophthalmology. It provides researchers around the globe with comprehensive solutions for ophthalmic drug discovery and preclinical development. Backend with scientific expertise and cutting-edge equipment, Ace Therapeutics' services span in vivo ocular efficacy studies, bioanalysis, and various preclinical studies designed to support the development of ophthalmic drugs.

