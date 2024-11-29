Experts Explore Role Of Smart Tourism And Innovative Tech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Smart is evolving exponentially and is transforming the through innovative technologies, creating personalised and sustainable experiences.

On the sidelines of Qatar Travel Mart 2024, experts shared the future of travel and put spotlight on innovations driving the industry forward. The panel discussion entitled 'The Role of Digital and Smart Tourism in Enhancing Traveler Experiences' discussed digital and smart tourism, sustainable practices, and the critical role of education in meeting evolving industry demands.

Dr. Fethi Filali, Director of Technology Development and Applied Research, Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC) explained how smart tourism intersects with sustainability and how digital innovations, particularly in transportation and infrastructure contribute to sustainability.

“If you look at the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN, every industry impacts these 17 SDG's, including the tourism industry. We have seen recently in transportation an exponential increase of the adoption of electric cars especially in Europe and US and China.”

Dr. Filali also elaborated how QMIC envisions the role of AI in understanding visitor behaviour and preferences to customise tourism experiences while ensuring privacy and ethical data use.

Speaking regarding entrepreneurship and innovation, he said, for the industry, especially nowadays, it's extremely important to work with the startups and innovators. There are many startups that are building AI solutions. Also, startups come up with new ideas that can address a lot of use cases including tourism.

“Smart tourism is going to evolve exponentially. By using AI you can translate almost real time sign language to voice and even generate images. I think transformation from technology aspects generated by AI will be one of the main pillars plus you imagine all the personalisation use cases,” Dr. Filali said.

Rodha Al Hamar, Marketing and Communications, Katara Hospitality highlighted effective communication strategies used to educate and engage travelers about eco friendly practices and sustainable tourism options available at destinations.

Al Hamar explained that with the increasing use of AI in personalising travel experiences how tourism destinations and brands can ensure they maintain a human connection while embracing technologies.

She also discussed the role of communication in ensuring a seamless integration between technology and the personal aspect.

“I think AI is obviously such an important thing and something that you just can't deny today. There are so many benefits of AI, so there can be a nice balance between that human connection and AI,” she said.

Rosette Fares, Director of Marketing, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha shared the role of emerging technologies such as AI and data-driven solutions in personalising the guest experience.

Personalisation is in the heart of luxury. The luxury travelers are looking into personalised experiences whether in a hotel, new country or anywhere they like to travel to.“These emerging technologies are very important and they help us to understand the guests and their preferences.”

“Data and AI algorithms are very important currently in shaping our marketing campaigns. We are able to work a lot with that and able to target real customers with preferred packages in the right time,” she said.

With sustainability becoming a growing focus in tourism the Nadeem Ulde General Manager, Travel & Cargo pointed out how technology platforms can support more sustainable practices within travel and destination management.

“Sustainability is the buzzword right now and travel is well connected and it has to be responsible for tourism. Every traveler needs to be more responsible in their choices. He also highlighted how smart tourism will evolve in the next decade to redefine travel experience.

Tony Kaldas Director of Partnerships Arabia & Africa, Airalo discussed how eSIM technology can enhance connectivity and accessibility for travelers, especially in less digitally advanced regions.