Don't Miss The 3-Day Super Sale At Mercato And Town Centre Jumeirah!
Date
11/29/2024 2:06:01 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate Eid Al Etihad 53 with unbeatable deals! From 29 November to 2 December, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah invite you to enjoy a 3-Day Super Sale featuring discounts of up to 90% on top brands.
In celebration of the National Day holiday, the 3-Day Super Sale has been extended to four days, giving shoppers even more time to take advantage of incredible discounts and savings.
As you shop exclusive offers on a wide range of merchandise at participating outlets, immerse yourself in the vibrant Emirati-themed entertainment and activities taking place throughout the festivities at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah.
MENAFN29112024003092003082ID1108938322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.