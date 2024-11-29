All Ukraine's Npps Lower Power Levels As Precaution Against Shelling IAEA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's three operating nuclear power reduced their electricity generation on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure following recent on the country's infrastructure, which have further endangered nuclear safety.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the announcement on Thursday.

“For a second time in less than two weeks, the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs lowered their power levels as a precautionary step during widespread military activities in the country, while air raid alarms sounded at the three sites,” Director General Grossi said.

He noted that two IAEA teams working in Ukraine had to take shelter during air raid alarms.

In total, all nine reactors at these plants decreased their output, with one reactor at the Rivne plant disconnected from the grid.

All nuclear power plants currently have external power supply, although the Khmelnytskyi plant lost connection to two power lines, according to the IAEA Director General's statement.

“Ukraine's energy infrastructure is extremely fragile and vulnerable, putting nuclear safety at great risk,” Director General Grossi said.“Once again, I call for maximum military restraint in areas with major nuclear energy facilities and other sites on which they depend.”

toat's

No direct damage to the nuclear power plants was reported, but strikes once again impacted the electrical substations which the plants use both to transmit and receive off-site power.

These substations sustained damage during previous attacks, including in August.

In September and October, IAEA teams visited seven substations across Ukraine to assess the damage from the August strikes. They found extensive damage concluding that the grid's capability to provide a reliable off-site power supply to Ukrainian NPPs had been significantly reduced.

Grossi emphasized that the agency would continue to assess the extent of damage to facilities and power lines critical to nuclear safety.

“The IAEA will continue to do everything in its power to reduce the risk of a nuclear incident during this tragic war,” Grossi added.

In his statement, Grossi did not name Russia as the party responsible for the attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, the international NGO Greenpeace in Central and Eastern Europe has criticized the IAEA for failing to fulfill its mission to protect Ukrainian nuclear power plants from Russian missile strikes.