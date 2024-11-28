Westlake Hills TX Dentist Updates CEREC Crown Same-Day Restoration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Westlake Hills Arts (512-328-0155) announces a service expansion, now offering CEREC dental crowns that can be installed in a single session.

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westlake Hills Dental Arts now offers CEREC crowns to restore teeth damaged by decay, trauma, or old fillings in just one appointment. The procedure is facilitated by Dr. Rebecca Long, a family with over a decade of experience in restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

More details can be found at

Dr. Long is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry-a distinction held by only 6% of dentists in the US-and she aims to make advanced dental procedures accessible to Austin residents, as evidenced by the recent single-visit dental crown service on offer.

“CEREC technology allows us to offer our patients the same durability and natural aesthetics as traditional crowns, but with significantly less time and effort,” said Dr. Long.“We are proud to make this cutting-edge treatment available to our Austin community so that our patients receive the best dental care in the least amount of time.”

CEREC, which stands for Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, is an advanced dental procedure that allows Dr. Long to create durable, natural-looking crowns in just one visit. She uses CAD/CAM technology to design ceramic crowns that fit perfectly with the patient's existing teeth. According to a study published in The Journal of Dentistry, CAD/CAM crowns have a high success rate, with 93% of CEREC crowns showing excellent durability after five years.

For more information, visit

During the appointment, Dr. Long first prepares the tooth by cleaning and shaping it. Then, using a handheld Omnicam device, she captures a 3D digital impression of the tooth, which is then sent to the in-house milling unit for fabrication while the patient waits-the entire process, from impression-taking to crown placement, is often completed within 60 minutes.

Crowns used in the procedure are made from biocompatible, high-quality ceramic materials that are metal-free, which makes them a suitable and safer alternative to traditional crowns that often require multiple visits and the use of temporary restorations. They are fabricated to imitate the color and shape of the patient's other teeth for a natural-looking appearance.

In addition to same-day crowns, she offers a wide range of other dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, preventive care, and full smile makeovers.

Interested parties can find additional information at

Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Westlake Hills Dental Arts

+1 512-328-0155

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.