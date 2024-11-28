(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global edge data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

23.57% during the forecast period. Rising demand for streaming services

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

implementation of ai in data centers. However,

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (IT and telecommunication, Manufacturing and automotive, BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences, and Others), Component (IT infrastructure, General construction, Power management systems, Cooling systems, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Vapor IO Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Edge data centers are gaining popularity in today's digital world, particularly in industries that require real-time data processing and low latency. Trends like Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Streaming services, and 5G are driving the need for edge computing. Edge data centers help businesses process data closer to the source, improving application performance, network traffic management, and business agility. Industries like E-commerce platforms, Walmart, and the logistics industry are adopting edge data centers for data processing and industrial automation. Edge data centers are also essential for industries with remote sites, such as branch offices, production floors, and oil rigs. Edge data centers are crucial for industries with high network traffic, like AI applications, machine learning, natural language processing, and video streaming. Dell Technologies, Equinix Inc, EdgeConneX Inc, and vXchnge are leading providers of edge data center components, services, IT racks & enclosures, DCIM software, data center analytics, professional services, and managed services. Edge data centers help businesses in the IT & telecom industry, BFSI industry, Government industry, Healthcare & life science, and Retail & E-commerce industries to operate more efficiently. Edge data centers also help improve the streaming experience for gaming & entertainment applications. Despite their benefits, edge data centers face challenges such as dust, heat, and vibration. Remote operations and managing components in edge data centers require specialized skills and services. However, the benefits of edge computing far outweigh the challenges.



Edge data centers are enhancing energy efficiency through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI technology enables faster decision-making and optimization of server, power, and cooling systems. Edge data center service providers use AI in automation software to eliminate human intervention, leading to energy savings. Additionally, AI facilitates effective cooling control, allowing for optimal power usage in the overall data center process. By utilizing AI, edge data centers can improve performance, reduce costs, and ensure efficient operations.



Market

Challenges



Edge data centers are becoming essential for businesses as they deal with increasing demands for 'big data', 'artificial intelligence', and 'cloud' services from 'streaming services', '5G', and 'e-commerce platforms'. Challenges include managing 'real-time data analysis', 'network traffic', and 'application performance' at the edge. 'Dell Technologies' and other providers offer 'components' and 'services' for edge data centers, addressing issues like 'operating costs', 'latency', and 'performance'. Industries like logistics, 'industrial automation', and 'autonomous automobiles' benefit from edge data centers for 'data processing' and 'remote operations'. Edge data center providers like

Equinix Inc, EdgeConneX Inc, and vXchnge offer 'modular data centers' and 'professional services' to meet the needs of various industries, including IT & telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare & life science, and retail & e-commerce. However, edge data centers also face challenges such as 'dust', 'heat', and 'vibration' management. Companies like Walmart and Dell Technologies are investing in edge data centers for 'business agility' and improved 'streaming experience'. Managing edge data centers presents unique challenges due to the

decentralized nature of these facilities, which often have their own power and cooling systems. Keeping track of inventory across multiple edge sites requires real-time monitoring of cabinet equipment, including servers, networking devices, power distribution units (PDUs), and patch panels, as well as infrastructure devices and structured cabling. To address this challenge, end-users need a dashboard that displays real-time power and environmental status of their edge data centers on a single screen. This information enables administrators to identify potential issues such as hot spot formation, power capacity limitations, and loss of redundancy, allowing for proactive intervention. Effectively managing IT equipment from the core to the edge data center necessitates a team of Network Operations Center (NOC) technicians and experts.

Segment Overview



This edge data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 IT and telecommunication

1.2 Manufacturing and automotive

1.3 BFSI

1.4 Healthcare and life sciences 1.5 Others



2.1 IT infrastructure

2.2 General construction

2.3 Power management systems

2.4 Cooling systems 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

IT and telecommunication- The edge data center market for the BFSI sector refers to the implementation of edge data centers designed to address the unique needs and challenges of the financial services industry. Edge data centers are smaller-scale facilities situated near end-users, delivering fast, secure processing and high-performance computing capabilities at the network's edge. In the BFSI sector, edge data centers are utilized for various applications and services, such as real-time transaction processing, ensuring minimal latency and enhancing customer experience. Compliance with regulations is another key benefit, as edge data centers can be strategically placed in different regions to adhere to local data storage and privacy regulations while maintaining data security. Additionally, edge data centers play a vital role in disaster recovery and business continuity, offering data replication and backup capabilities to ensure uninterrupted operations. Advanced AI-powered analytics are also supported by edge data centers, enabling real-time processing of vast amounts of data and delivering valuable insights for informed decision-making. The growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the BFSI sector is expected to fuel the demand for edge data centers, making them essential for supporting BFSI operations in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Edge Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis, low latency, and improved application performance. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving this trend, as businesses seek to gain insights from network traffic and optimize their operations. Edge data centers are ideal for processing data closer to the source, reducing the need for long-distance data transfer and improving business agility. Edge data centers are essential for various industries, including e-commerce platforms, Walmart, branch offices, production floors, remote sites, and industrial automation. They enable AI applications, machine learning, natural language processing, and video streaming, among others. However, edge data centers face unique challenges, such as managing dust, heat, and vibration in remote locations, and the need for remote operations. Dell Technologies and other key players are investing in edge infrastructure solutions to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Market Research Overview

The Edge Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis and application performance in various industries. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving this trend. Edge data centers are essential for businesses seeking to reduce latency, improve streaming experience, and enhance business agility. They are being deployed in diverse sectors such as e-commerce platforms, Walmart, branch offices, production floors, remote sites, and industrial automation. Edge data centers are also crucial for AI applications, machine learning, natural language processing, and video streaming in industries like logistics, autonomous automobiles, and gaming & entertainment. Dell Technologies, Equinix Inc, EdgeConneX Inc, and vXchnge are key players in this market. Edge data centers come with modular designs, components, and services including IT racks & enclosures, DCIM software, data center analytics, professional services, and managed services. Operating costs are a concern, but the benefits of improved performance and network traffic handling outweigh the expenses. The large facility segment, IT & telecom industry, BFSI industry, government industry, healthcare & life science, and retail & e-commerce are major consumers of edge data centers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



IT And Telecommunication



Manufacturing And Automotive



BFSI



Healthcare And Life Sciences

Others

Component



IT Infrastructure



General Construction



Power Management Systems



Cooling Systems

Others

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

