President Ramkalawan Chairs Meeting On Flood-Related Interventions

(MENAFN- APO Group)

This afternoon, President Wavel Ramkalawan chaired a critical meeting with the Flood Free Seychelles Committee to review updates on the status of flood-prone areas and discuss necessary interventions. The meeting, attended by representatives from relevant departments and agencies, aimed to enhance coordination and information sharing to mitigate and prevent flooding incidents across the country.

The session began with a presentation by Mr. Vincent Amelie, Chief Executive Officer of the Meteorological Authority, who provided an overview of weather forecasts and rainfall projections for the upcoming months. Mr. Jitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Infrastructure Agency, followed with a report on completed infrastructure projects, ongoing coastal rehabilitation efforts, and those currently in the procurement or planning stages. Additionally, Mr. Rahul Mangroo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Land Waste Management Agency, delivered an update on waste management's role in flood prevention.

The meeting also served as a platform for stakeholders to voice concerns and propose solutions for critical areas identified as high-risk. While acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, the discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration and information exchange among all involved entities.

In his closing remarks, President Ramkalawan commended the participants for their continued dedication and technical expertise. He urged them to remain vigilant and proactive in sharing information and fostering teamwork to minimize the impact of flooding and, where possible, prevent such incidents entirely.

Members present representing from the various department and agencies included, the Minister for Land and Housing, Mr Billy Rangasamy (MLH), the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, Mr Flavien Joubert, the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, the Chief Executive of Seychelles Land Transport Agency, Mr Parinda Herath,

(SLTA), the Chief Executive Officer SIA, Mr Jitesh Shah (SIA), the Chief Executive Officer for PUC, Mr Joel Valmont, The Chief Executive Officer

of the Seychelles, Planning Authority, Ms Angela Servina, the Chief Fire Officer SFRSA, Tally Domingue,

the Depurty Fire Offier, Mr Jones Madeleine, the Deputy CEO of LWMA, Mr Rahul Mangroo, the Deputy CEO of Planning Authority, Maria Madeleine, Mr Daniel Cetoupe and Mr Cliff Alissop

from DRMD, Mr Antoine Barbe from Finance Department, SP Mike Monthy from the Seychelles Police, Director General SIA, Ms Dorayne Calderin, Executive Director from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Romano Songor (MLGCA), Mr Justin Prosper from the Climate Change Department, Ravin Sunassee (PUC), Chief Inspector from LWMA, Mrs. Brigitte Roucou (LWMA), the Senior Inspector LWMA, Mr. Ricky Leon and the Acting Mayor of Victoria, Ms Lydia Charlie.

The forum underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to building a more resilient Seychelles, ensuring coordinated responses to flood-related challenges, and enhancing national preparedness against future risks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.