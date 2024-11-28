Turkish Pres.: Oman's Leader Visit Aims To Advance Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, 28 Nov (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in Ankara on Thursday, marking a historic first for such a high-level meeting between the two nations.

This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations further, particularly following Oman's support for Turkey after the recent earthquake.

During a joint press conference, Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for standing by Oman during challenging times and acknowledged Oman's consistent support in various global peace efforts.

In recognition of this partnership, Turkey awarded Sultan Haitham the State Medal of the Republic of Turkey, a significant honor.

Erdogan announced plans to boost trade with Oman to USD 5 billion and indicated the Sultanate's cooperation in the energy sector, starting Oman's liquefied gas supplies in 2025.

He also discussed establishing an institutional framework for the relations, potentially through a high-level strategic cooperation mechanism.

Erdogan noted that Turkish contracting companies have undertaken projects worth USD 7 billion in Oman.

Sultan Haitham expressed his satisfaction with the discussions and highlighted the historical ties between Oman and Turkiye.

He emphasized the importance of their collaboration for mutual growth and the successful execution of jointly beneficial projects through a newly launched investment fund.

The Sultan also reiterated their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, supporting a just resolution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial exchange of high-level medals, symbolizing mutual respect and honor.

Erdogan welcomed the Omani leader at the Esenboga International Airport and held an official reception at the presidential complex, celebrating a significant milestone in their diplomatic relationship. (end)

maa







MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936972