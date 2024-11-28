Lula Meets With Abu Dhabi Investment Group’S CEO

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Group (ADIG ), Zayed Bin Aweidha, on Wednesday morning (27) at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília. They discussed the United Arab Emirates' development and investment strategy in Brazil, focusing on areas such as degraded pasture recovery, industry, mobility, and urban development, according to the Brazilian Presidency.

Lula told the CEO about a recent Brazilian mission to the UAE, led by Chief of Staff Rui Costa and aimed at expanding partnerships between the two countries. The president also highlighted that Brazil offers foreign investors economic, political and social stability and thanked the businessman for choosing Brazil as a favorable destination for investment and development.

According to the Presidency, Aweidha expressed his recognition and support for Lula's vision on the importance of improving workers' conditions to enhance their purchasing power, thereby strengthening the consumer market and addressing economic imbalances.

In an interview with ANBA, Rafael Solimeo, director of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) office in Dubai, said the meeting signals the growing mutual interest between the UAE and Brazil.“President Lula's meeting with the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group highlights the increasing importance of the UAE as a trade and investment partner for Brazil. It also reflects the growing interest of companies from this Arab country in Brazil, which we have indeed observed in our daily interactions in the UAE,” said Solimeo.

Aweidha attended the meeting accompanied by Brazilian businessman Mario Garnero. Also present were Bruno Moretti, secretary of government analysis at the Presidency, and Carlos Ernesto Augustin, special advisor to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

