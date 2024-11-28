India Plans Rs 9.12 Lakh Crore Boost To Power Transmission By 2032

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) In a significant move to strengthen India's power infrastructure, Union Shripad Yesso Naik announced a planned expenditure of Rs 9.12 lakh crore to enhance transmission capacity by 2032.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission), which charts the country's power transmission roadmap till 2031-32, was outlined in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Under this ambitious plan, 1,91,474 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity at 220 kV and above will be added over a decade.

Additionally, 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are on the agenda. Inter-regional transmission capacity is projected to increase from the current 119 GW to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32.

The Plan emphasises advanced technologies, private sector participation, and cross-border interconnections with neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Minister Naik highlighted that the initiative provides substantial growth opportunities for electricity generators, equipment manufacturers, transmission service providers, and investors.

In the broader power sector, Naik detailed significant ongoing developments. Currently, 28 hydroelectric projects (HEPs) with a combined capacity of 13,997.5 MW and five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) of 6,050 MW are under construction.

Additionally, 28 HEPs (19,460 MW) and four PSPs (4,100 MW) have received approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Survey and investigation are underway for 11 HEPs (8,036 MW) and 44 PSPs (60,050 MW). Meanwhile, 29,200 MW of coal-based capacity is under construction, 18,400 MW has been awarded, and 47,240 MW is under consideration. In the nuclear sector, 7,300 MW is under construction, and 7,000 MW has received administrative approval.

Renewable energy remains a priority, with 1,27,050 MW under implementation and 89,690 MW under bidding as of October 31, 2024.

This comprehensive strategy underscores India's commitment to meeting its growing energy demands while transitioning towards a more resilient and sustainable power system.

(KNN Bureau)