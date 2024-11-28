Third GCC Cybersecurity Exercise Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Security Agency (NCSA) announced the launch of the third GCC Cybersecurity Exercise in Doha on Thursday. This initiative is part of the State of Qatar's commitment to the Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and includes participation from a range of experts and specialists from GCC member states.

The exercise featured both administrative and technical scenarios designed to enhance regional readiness to address cyber risks. It focused on the "triple readiness" framework of cybersecurity, which encompasses the human element, technological infrastructure, and operational processes.

In addition to bolstering preparedness, the exercise aims to foster the exchange of expertise among cybersecurity professionals in GCC countries and further develop their technical and strategic capabilities.