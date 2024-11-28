GCC Chief: Kuwait's 45Th Gulf Summit Unique Stop In Regional Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first would be another unique stop in joint regional cooperation, GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Thursday.

This came in Al-Budaiwi's statement to the 162nd session of the Ministerial Council ahead of the 45th summit.

Al-Budaiwi expressed confidence in the clear visions of the GCC leaders who aim at bolstering cooperation and meeting challenges, building a bright future among the member countries.

Al-Budaiwi congratulated Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya for chairing the current session, hoping that the future holds the best of achievements and development for Gulf countries.

The GCC chief also expressed gratitude to Qatar's previous presidency, saying that the fellow Gulf country had contributed to the success of the council.

He stressed the necessity to maintain the integral purpose of the GCC, indicating that through the council and its members, plans for a better future would come into fruition. (pickup previous)

